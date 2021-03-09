Late week warm-up, weekend showers ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the spring-like temperatures for now. Spring rain arrives by this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Despite the extra high-level clouds, temperatures have still managed to reach the mid and upper 60s across most of our area Tuesday afternoon. Southwest winds of ab out 5 to 15 mph will gradually relax this evening, giving the fire danger threat a bit of a break. Temperatures will slide through the 50s past sunset.

Tonight will see clearing skies, a calm wind, and seasonable lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday but with a bit more sunshine. Southwest winds will pick up to around 20 mph in spots, elevating the fire danger once again. Afternoon highs will touch 70 degrees in many spots.

Gusty winds and dry air will combine for an elevated fire danger Wednesday. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds move in again Wednesday night, with a warmer low of 46 degrees to start Thursday. Thursday sees more clearing during the day, and a warmer, windy day at 74 degrees.

We remain in the 70s for Friday, but both the cloud cover and humidity will build. We could see an isolated shower by Friday afternoon, but scattered rain is reaching the Tennessee, Kentucky line Friday then drops scattered rain through our area Friday night into early Saturday.

Rain chances take a bit of a break Saturday afternoon through Sunday, with only spotty chances, and temperatures back in the lower 60s.

A cut-off low is slow to exit the Plains this weekend. It’s set to bring rain and storms through our area late Monday through early Tuesday morning.

Warm, dry weather caps off the work week before rain arrives this weekend. (WVLT)

