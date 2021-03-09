Advertisement

Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.

The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.

Nissan says silicon contamination can cause the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal to malfunction. If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start.

Owners will be notified in April. Dealers will replace the switch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
No foul play involved in death of Tenn. woman last seen going to church, found in Clinch River
Blount Co. vaccination clinic
‘Unfortunate glitch,’ says Blount Co. officials after vaccination sign-up causes double booking

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk
Tennessee Senate approves right-to-work constitutional amendment
If approved, the act would take effect on July 1, 2021.
Proposed Tenn. bill to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor