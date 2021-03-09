Advertisement

Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee

Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before he was terminated from his position.(WVLT)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said an Oak Ridge probationary officer was arrested after an alleged assault incident against a juvenile detainee.

On February 22, District Attorney General Dave Clark said he was contacted by the Oak Ridge Police Department regarding an officer that had reportedly had a potential violation during an interaction with a detainee.

Investigators said Officer Andre James Thompson allegedly had physical contact with a handcuffed juvenile detainee. The incident was captured on video, officials said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an investigation to determine whether a crime had been committed.

According to TBI, the juvenile runaway was encountered by an Oak Ridge officer who said the teen was defiant but taken into custody until his foster parent could come to the police station to pick him up.

The juvenile was reportedly asked to wait in the police department interview room. Officials said officer Thompson was monitoring the juvenile in the room. The door was left unlocked and the juvenile was handcuffed behind his back, investigators said.

The report stated the juvenile was “apparently defiant in refusing to sit down and was reported to be verbally threatening and abusive toward the officer.”

Video showed the officer entering the room from the doorway and allegedly kicking the juvenile, “in an attempt to force the juvenile to sit down.”

Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before he was terminated from his position.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Thompson on assault charges. Thompson voluntarily turned himself in at the Anderson County Detention Facility. A court date has not been set yet.

