Parkwest worker shares words of kindness to patients

Deborah Rebersky has a unique routine greeting patients at the Comprehensive Breast Center
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One Department Assistant at Parkwest Comprehensive Breast Center in Knoxville is spreading a special kindness.

Deborah (Debbie) Rebersky has a unique routine of greeting patients at the Comprehensive Breast Center, making them feel at ease before heading to the waiting room.

After answering a few COVID-19 screening questions, Rebersky tells each patient she wants to show them a one-of-a-kind treasure, revealing a reflection of themselves.

“It’s just a real important thing for me to do cause of what happened in my life. I just want people to know that they have worth and value,” said Rebersky

While the patient sees themself in the mirror, Debbie tells each person they have special gifts and talents for sharing with the world.

Sonya Lusk, a Parkwest patient said after meeting Debbie in the waiting room for her annual mammogram, her mood quickly changed.

“It was raining outside and it was dreary,” Lusk said. “You’re fighting the traffic and the rain and feud of the parking. It felt like she just hugged my soul so tightly as I sat down and it just changed my day.”

Rebersky said her mother was a two-time breast cancer survivor, so she can relate to what some of the women in the clinic may go through.

