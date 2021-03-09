Advertisement

Proposed Tenn. bill to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax

If approved, the act would take effect on July 1, 2021.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax on the annual sales tax holiday.

The legislation, SB 0024, was introduced by Senator Sara Kyle. The bill includes tampons, pads, liners, cups and douches.

Tennessee’s sales tax holiday begins the last Friday in July each year at 12:01 a.m. During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free.

