Proposed Tenn. bill to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax on the annual sales tax holiday.

The legislation, SB 0024, was introduced by Senator Sara Kyle. The bill includes tampons, pads, liners, cups and douches.

Tennessee’s sales tax holiday begins the last Friday in July each year at 12:01 a.m. During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free.

If approved, the act would take effect on July 1, 2021.

