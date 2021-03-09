Tennesseans living with pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Tennesseans living with pregnant women are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans living with pregnant women are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Tennessee Department of Health updated its Phase 1c vaccination plan.

Phase 1c includes anyone 16 and older who have certain high-risk conditions including:

  • Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women
  • Caregivers (or household residents) of medically fragile children <16 years old (such as technologically dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management, individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver)
  • Chronic renal disease
  • COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
  • Obesity (BMI >30)
  • Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
  • Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
  • Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
  • Dementia
  • Liver disease
  • Immunocompromised or weak immune system (receiving chemotherapy, taking daily oral steroid or other immunosuppressant medication, living with HIV/AIDS, history of organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)
  • Technologically dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, chronically wheelchair-bound, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)
  • Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)

The Knox County Health Department said no one will be required to provide proof of any comorbidities in order to register to receive the vaccine.

To sign up for the Health Department’s waitlist, click here.

