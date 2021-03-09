Advertisement

Tennessee panel to vote on Confederate bust in state Capitol

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an &amp;ldquo;appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is planning a vote Tuesday on whether to remove the Capitol’s bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The Tennessee Historical Commission will consider the fate of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a largely virtual meeting Tuesday. Winter weather delayed discussion on the item that had been scheduled for last month.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee supports moving Forrest’s bust and has made six recent commission appointments. A two-thirds vote is needed in the Historical Commission.

Meanwhile, Republican legislative leaders are asking the attorney general if the change requires a third panel’s approval.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His involvement with the Klan came after the war.

