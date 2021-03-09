Advertisement

Tennessee Senate approves right-to-work constitutional amendment

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Senate approved a resolution to add the state’s right-to-work resolution to the state constitution.

Monday night, Senators voted 23-7 on Senate Joint Resolution 2.

Tennessee’s right-to-work law, established in 1947, prohibits workers from being hired or fired based on their membership or refusal to join a labor union.

The resolution seeks to add the provision that establishes “the right to work regardless of status of affiliation with any labor union or employee organization.”

The resolution will now be sent to the House. If the measure is approved, the proposed amendment will appear in a referendum in the November 2022 election.

