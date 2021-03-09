Two giraffes die in barn fire at Virginia zoo

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia officials said two giraffes died Monday after a barn fire at a zoo.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, witnesses reported the fire after they saw flames coming from the roof of the two-story barn at Roer’s Zoofari.

Fire officials said two giraffes were found dead inside the barn. The zoo reported no other animals were harmed during the fire.

The zoo said counselors would be available for staff members, “who are devastated by this tragedy and who cared deeply for these members of the Zoofari family.”

The zoo has since closed and will be closed until further notice. An investigation is currently underway.

UPDATE: 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road: The fire is under control. Tragically, two giraffes were found deceased. No other animals injured, and all are being attended to by zoo staff. No reported firefighter injuries at this time. Fire investigators on scene. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/uT1ND7lnvD — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 9, 2021

