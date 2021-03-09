Advertisement

UT ministry retreat exposes 75 people to COVID-19

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee said a COVID-19 cluster has been identified in connection to a ministry retreat for students.

UT officials said seven positive cases have been connected to the event that was held in Townsend February 26-28.

67 students attended the event and a total of 75 individuals have been identified as close contacts who will need to isolate.

UT said students and event organizers have cooperated with containment efforts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
No foul play involved in death of Tenn. woman last seen going to church, found in Clinch River
Blount Co. vaccination clinic
‘Unfortunate glitch,’ says Blount Co. officials after vaccination sign-up causes double booking

Latest News

Knox County’s free SeeClickFix mobile app and web application launched in November to allow...
Knox County app to help with road repairs
Officials said the casket was unused and empty.
Empty casket found floating down Cumberland River in Middle Tenn.
Yves Pons
Pons, Johnson, Springer earn SEC postseason honors
WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo with Vols Matthew Butler
UT’s Matthew Butler awarded postgraduate scholarship