UT ministry retreat exposes 75 people to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee said a COVID-19 cluster has been identified in connection to a ministry retreat for students.

UT officials said seven positive cases have been connected to the event that was held in Townsend February 26-28.

67 students attended the event and a total of 75 individuals have been identified as close contacts who will need to isolate.

UT said students and event organizers have cooperated with containment efforts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.