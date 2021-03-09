UT’s Matthew Butler awarded postgraduate scholarship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior defensive lineman Matthew Butler has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, the organization recently announced.Butler becomes the second UT football student-athlete to earn the honor in the past four years, joining Parker Henry (2018). Previous Volunteer recipients include: Peyton Manning (1997), Tim Irwin (1980), Mike Mauck (1977), Tim Priest (1971) and Don Dembo (1971).”

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship has the potential to continue to further my education,” Butler said. “We live in a world where education is paramount and knowledge is power. It’s good to shatter stereotypes and continue to strive toward my goals. Thank you to Tennessee and the NCAA for their consideration and recognition for this scholarship. I am thankful and honored.”

In January, Butler announced his return for his second senior season at UT. He anchors the defensive line in 2021 after ranking fourth on the squad in tackles last fall with 43. He added three tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble while starting all 10 games.Off the field, Butler has been equally impressive. A four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient, Butler earned his undergraduate degree in political science in December.

A was a member of the 2018-19 VOLeaders Academy and a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First Team honoree.The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship was created in 1964 to promote and encourage graduate education by rewarding the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes through their participation in NCAA championship and/or emerging sports.

The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $10,000 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring). Each sports season there are 21 scholarships available for men and 21 scholarships available for women for use in an accredited graduate program.

In maintaining the highest broad-based standards in the selection process, the program aims to reward those individuals whose dedication and effort are reflective of those characteristics necessary to succeed and thrive through graduate study.

