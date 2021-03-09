Vol Legends Bates, Helton and Johnson headed to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A trio of legendary athletes from the University of Tennessee representing three different sports are the latest members of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Football star Bill Bates, baseball great Todd Helton and basketball standout Reggie Johnson will all be honored for their athletic achievements in 2021, as announced Monday night by “Voice of the Vols” Bob Kesling on the statewide VolCalls radio show on the Vol Network.

Bill Bates played collegiately at the University of Tennessee after playing high school football at Farragut High School. He recorded over 1,000 return yards, 14 interceptions and nearly 200 tackles during his high school career. Following his career at Tennessee, Bates played in the NFL for 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Bates was named to the 1984 Pro Bowl and was part of three Super Bowl Championship teams.

Todd Helton played football and baseball at Tennessee, and spent 17 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Colorado Rockies. A five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, Helton holds the Colorado Rockies club records for hits (2,519), home runs (369), doubles (592), walks (1,335), runs scored (1,401), RBIs( 1,406), games played (2,247) and total bases (4,292).

Reggie Johnson played basketball at Tennessee from 1977-1980, and was a two-time, first-team All-American selection and a three-time (1978, 1979, 1980) first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors pick. Johnson led the SEC in field-goal percentage in 1977 by making 64.5 percent of his shots and finished his career ranking second all-time on Tennessee’s scoring lists with 2,103 career points. Johnson was the 15th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and went on to play seven seasons in the NBA with San Antonio, Cleveland, Kansas City, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

“We are excited to name this VFL trio to the 2021 Class of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “Their accomplishments across three different sports both collegiately and professionally are great stories of dedication and perseverance.”

Bates, Helton and Johnson join President of U.S. Soccer Cindy Parlow Cone, former MTSU defensive standout Mike Caldwell, ETSU Basketball legend Tommy Woods, Vanderbilt trailblazer Cathy Bender, women’s basketball coaching legend Mary Lou Johns and wheelchair basketball champion Brandon Rowland as announced inductees of the Class of 2021. The full class of 11 will be announced over the coming weeks.

Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame honors figures from every sport including basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer and track & field, along with coaches, teams, sports writers and others who made an impact. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development oversees all operations at the Hall of Fame, along with the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

For more information, visit www.tshf.net.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.