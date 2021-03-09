Advertisement

Women-owned cheese shop opens in West Knoxville

You “cheddar brie-lieve” it! A new cheese shop welcomed customers at its location in West Knox County.
Various types of cheese at Euphoric Cheese Shop(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You “cheddar brie-lieve” it! A new cheese shop welcomed customers at its location in West Knox County.

Euphoric Cheese Shop opened in mid-February. The store is co-owned by two women who have been best friends for 20 years.

They said they love cheese and bringing people together.

Co-owner Amy Burritt shared what it has been like to open the shop during a pandemic.

“My parents own a cheese shop in Asheville, North Carolina. And their advice was people will still eat cheese. And we’ve had a really warm welcome from the community. And it’s been fantastic so far,” explained Burritt.

Euphoric Cheese Shop had more than 50 cheeses from around the world and U.S. They hope to double that number over time.

“It’s really been fun to hear people as they come through the door and say “Ooohh cheese.” So that’s been something that’s been really cool for us,” said Cheri Intveld, co-owner.

The store also sells nuts, chocolate, crackers and local beer for you to create your own pairings.

They will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 19 at 11 A.M.

Euphoric Cheese Shop is located at 139 W. End Avenue, Knoxville.

