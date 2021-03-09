Advertisement

Yves Pons becomes 2nd player in UT history to be named to SEC All-Defensive Team twice

Yves Pons
Yves Pons(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Yves Pons was honored by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday for his play this season.

Pons was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row. Pons is the second Vol in UT history to be given the honor twice. The first was Josh Richardson in 2014-15.

This season, Pons averaged 1.6 blocks per game and had the fifth-best average in the SEC. He is ranked 10th all-time in UT history. The defensive star also recorded 16 steals this season.

The Vols will take on either Florida, Vanderbilt or Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
No foul play involved in death of Tenn. woman last seen going to church, found in Clinch River

Latest News

Vols and MLB great named as member of 2021 class of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
Vol Legends Bates, Helton and Johnson headed to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
The zoo has since closed and will be closed until further notice. An investigation is currently...
Two giraffes die in barn fire at Virginia zoo
Knox County’s free SeeClickFix mobile app and web application launched in November to allow...
Knox County app to help with road repairs
Officials said the casket was unused and empty.
Empty casket found floating down Cumberland River in Middle Tenn.