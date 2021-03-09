Yves Pons becomes 2nd player in UT history to be named to SEC All-Defensive Team twice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Yves Pons was honored by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday for his play this season.

Pons was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row. Pons is the second Vol in UT history to be given the honor twice. The first was Josh Richardson in 2014-15.

This season, Pons averaged 1.6 blocks per game and had the fifth-best average in the SEC. He is ranked 10th all-time in UT history. The defensive star also recorded 16 steals this season.

The Vols will take on either Florida, Vanderbilt or Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m.

