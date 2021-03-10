Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating after a 15-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting.

According to KPD, officers responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where a teen arrived with a gunshot wound around 11:22 p.m.

Police were advised around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, that the victim had died as a result of the injuries sustained during the shooting.

Authorities said they are unaware, at this time, where the shooting took place. The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.