40-year Knox County librarian finds herself on the other end of a book, authors children story

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brittle newspapers at the East Tennessee History Center is the gatekeeper of bold history.

Forty-year old special projects librarian Terry Lee Caruthers is helping archive thousands of the articles.

“You can just sort of breathe on them and they just crumble to bits,” Caruthers said.

The story standing out the most is that of Agnes Sadler, the first Black woman in Knoxville to vote a century ago.

“Why? why have I been denied this history?” Caruthers said.

Caruthers wrote a book about it titled ‘The Big Day.’

The children’s book tells Sadler’s story through the lens of a child named Tansy who’s curious about ‘The Big Day.’

“Women have not had this opportunity and this is going to be our time to have our say,” Caruthers said.

City documents show the 21st voting precinct, where a newspaper clipping shows Sadler voted, was in Mechanicsville in the 1900′s putting Sadler at the Prince Building September 6th 1919.

“I had no idea she had been a suffragette and had done all these good things in the City of Knoxville,” LeRory Lowery III, Sadler’s great-grandson, said.

The book is reveling a new life to Sadler’s great-grandson who lives in Washington D.C. and served as executive director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial. He also went to what’s now Austin-East High School and the only African-American male member of the Senior Executive Service in the Department of State.

“We’re hopeful we can get to the point to where we’re no longer the first,” Lowery III said.

Caruthers said her books have been sent to several schools across the country.

“You can’t have a really workable society unless everybody has a voice and it be heard,” Caruthers said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.