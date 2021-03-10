Advertisement

Arkansas teacher on leave after forcing child to dig in toilet for feces

A teacher is on administrative leave after she reportedly forced a five-year-old student to dig in the toilet for their own feces with their bare hands.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WVLT) - One mother called for the termination of an Arkansas kindergarten teacher after the teacher reportedly forced a student to dig in the toilet for his feces with his bare hands.

According to a report, mother Ashley Murry says she pulled her son out of the classroom and was horrified when her son told her what happened.

“It’s degrading for a child, so I don’t feel like any child should have to go through this,” said Murry. “They made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet.”

Ashley says she enlisted the help of her mother, Tami Murry.

KAIT reported Ashley says the teacher called her personally. “She got on the phone with me, and she said she didn’t have an explanation; she just knew she was wrong,” Ashley said. “But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet.”

“You want a child to put their hand in there physically and clean out the commode,” Tami said. “No, no, no, no, no. He’s not a janitor; he’s not a custodian, he’s not maintenance, no, not at all.”

Both agreed that more than a phone call needs to be done.

“She needs to be terminated because you don’t treat kids like this. He is a kid,” said Ashley.

“I don’t ever want this to happen to another child again,” said Tami.

KAIT reported, school district officials said the teacher had been placed on administrative leave while the situation is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via KAIT. All rights reserved.

