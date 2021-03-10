Advertisement

Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning

Students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, March 22.
Austin East
Austin East
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Knox County Schools, Austin-East Magnet High, Vine Middle Magnet and Sarah Moore Greene Magnet will move to online learning beginning on Thursday, March 11.

The announcement to go virtual was made following the death of a fourth Austin-East Magnet High School student.

KCS says the virtual learning is expected to last a total of 2 school days and the students will return to school for in-person instruction after Spring Break on Monday, March 22.

“This decision was made in an effort to be supportive of school communities and to provide an opportunity for healing in light of recent events. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” said KCS.

