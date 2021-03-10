Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen on Monday, March 8.

According to BCSO, Catherine “Catt” Dees was last seen on Monday, March 8 around 3:00 p.m. at Rio Revolution Church on East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Dees is 50-years-old and described as a 5′6″ White woman, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dees vehicle was located on March 8 around 4:36 p.m. in Lenoir City, Tennessee. Her vehicle is described as a 1999 Silver/Gray Toyota Solara with a dent on the driver side rear bumper.

If you have any information into Catt Dees whereabouts, contact Investigator Joe Perry at 865-273-5078 or Jperry@bcso.com.

