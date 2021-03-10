Advertisement

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Catherine Dees was last seen on Monday, March 8.
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Catherine "Catt" Dees(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen on Monday, March 8.

According to BCSO, Catherine “Catt” Dees was last seen on Monday, March 8 around 3:00 p.m. at Rio Revolution Church on East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Dees is 50-years-old and described as a 5′6″ White woman, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dees vehicle was located on March 8 around 4:36 p.m. in Lenoir City, Tennessee. Her vehicle is described as a 1999 Silver/Gray Toyota Solara with a dent on the driver side rear bumper.

If you have any information into Catt Dees whereabouts, contact Investigator Joe Perry at 865-273-5078 or Jperry@bcso.com.

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

