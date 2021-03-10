Advertisement

Bridgewater Place hiring event staff

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bridgewater Place announced the venue is looking to hire event staff.

Anyone interested in working there should meet these criteria:

  • Have a valid ABC server permit
  • Skills in serving, bussing, and prep work for small parties and large events
  • Minimum of one year serving experience
  • Ability to memorize menus
  • Ability to lift up to 50 pounds and assist with event set up and break down
  • A positive attitude
  • A personality type that can take initiative
  • Ability to work well both as part of a team and independently
  • Ability to monitor and control inventory and damaged items
  • Willingness to help the facility remain clean and hazard free at all times

To apply, resumes should be emailed to matthew@bwptn.com

