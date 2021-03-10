Bridgewater Place hiring event staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bridgewater Place announced the venue is looking to hire event staff.

Anyone interested in working there should meet these criteria:

Have a valid ABC server permit

Skills in serving, bussing, and prep work for small parties and large events

Minimum of one year serving experience

Ability to memorize menus

Ability to lift up to 50 pounds and assist with event set up and break down

A positive attitude

A personality type that can take initiative

Ability to work well both as part of a team and independently

Ability to monitor and control inventory and damaged items