Bridgewater Place hiring event staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bridgewater Place announced the venue is looking to hire event staff.
Anyone interested in working there should meet these criteria:
- Have a valid ABC server permit
- Skills in serving, bussing, and prep work for small parties and large events
- Minimum of one year serving experience
- Ability to memorize menus
- Ability to lift up to 50 pounds and assist with event set up and break down
- A positive attitude
- A personality type that can take initiative
- Ability to work well both as part of a team and independently
- Ability to monitor and control inventory and damaged items
- Willingness to help the facility remain clean and hazard free at all times
To apply, resumes should be emailed to matthew@bwptn.com
