Callers unable to reach Sevierville police, city office phone systems due to planned maintenance

If you are experiencing an emergency call 911.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A planned phone system maintenance will affect Sevierville police and other city office phone systems Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, callers may not be able to reach dispatchers and other departments this afternoon through this evening.

“As always if you are experiencing an emergency please call 911,” said SPD.

