Darius Rucker named ‘Southerner of the Year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grammy-award-winning singer Darius Rucker was named ‘Southerner of the Year,” by Southern Living Magazine.

The magazine said Rucker was chosen because of his “meaningful; charity work and myriad accomplishments.”

Rucker has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and donated nearly $3.2 million in donations for public education and junior golf in South Carolina through the Hootie & Blowfish Foundation. The country singer also served as the national chair for the new National Museum of African American Music and became the first black cohost of the CMA Awards since Charley Pride in 1975. Rucker co-chaired the campaign to build a children’s hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he’s helped raise over $150 million through concerts and appearances.

Rucker made the decision to raise money for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital after he was inspired during a visit to the hospital with Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley.

“We walked around and met so many of the wonderful kids and talked to the doctors and the administrators, who told us how no parent ever gets a bill,” Bentley said. “That was so amazing to me, and I just wanted to be a part of it.”

The singer said he is so involved in charitable work because “it’s the right thing to do.”

An interview with Rucker will be featured in Southern Living’s April issue.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.