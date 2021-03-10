Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library could expand across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kentucky legislators have proposed using some of the federal COVID relief money for education to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across the state.

The Imagination Library mails a free, age-appropriate book to kids under 5-years-old every month. According to studies, access to books prepares children for kindergarten and helps them succeed throughout their early education.

Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey said it’s important to put books in the hands of children during the pandemic.

The proposal will now be considered before making it into the final budget.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.