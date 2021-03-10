Advertisement

Drive-In at the Midway returning with free movie screenings

Watch a free movie screening at Chilhowee Park.
Chilhowee Park / Source: WVLT News
Chilhowee Park / Source: WVLT News
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Drive-In at the Midway at Chilhowee Park is returning with free movie screenings.

According to a release, the City of Knoxville along with the Knox County Public Library will present two movie screenings:

  • Friday, March 26: “Zootopia” (PG, 2016)
  • Thursday, April 1: “Hop” (PG, 2011)

Attendees must pre-register online beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Vehicles should enter at Gate 13, located on N. Beaman Street, between Magnolia and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues.

Free popcorn will be provided by Publix.

Guests must follow the Five Core Actions recommended by the CDC and Knox County Health Department to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19:

· Wear a mask when moving about the grounds.

· No physical gathering or interaction of any type between households within the designated parking lot footprint.

· Masks and hand sanitizers will be available on site.

· Stay home if you feel sick or have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

