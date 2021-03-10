Fentress County fire now 35% contained

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Forestry said it could take days to get multiple fires under control in Fentress County.

Tim Phelps with TDF calls the fires near Gouldstown a slow-spreading ground fire that has spread on what they estimate to be 1,000 acres. He said there are no structures near the fire that could be at risk.

Crews say they are having trouble navigating the terrain. The land appears to have been cleared recently with patches of trees and exposed dirt.

Phelps said there are multiple hot spots making it difficult to treat. They’re using bulldozers and four-wheelers to move around and keep the fire under control.

Additional crews are being brought in to relieve the firefighters who have been out in the field all day although they are making significant progress.

