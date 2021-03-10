Advertisement

Fentress County fire now 35% contained

The Tennessee Department of Forestry says it could take days to get multiple fires under control.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Forestry said it could take days to get multiple fires under control in Fentress County.

Tim Phelps with TDF calls the fires near Gouldstown a slow-spreading ground fire that has spread on what they estimate to be 1,000 acres. He said there are no structures near the fire that could be at risk.

Crews say they are having trouble navigating the terrain. The land appears to have been cleared recently with patches of trees and exposed dirt.

Phelps said there are multiple hot spots making it difficult to treat. They’re using bulldozers and four-wheelers to move around and keep the fire under control.

Additional crews are being brought in to relieve the firefighters who have been out in the field all day although they are making significant progress.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before...
Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

From Christina Stout Bonar
Three shots of rain move in after one last sunny day
Pollen plumes lessen after rain this week
Pollen plumes lessen after rain this week
Gas leak
Several Maryville homes evacuated due to gas leak
Bridgewater Place is hiring
Bridgewater Place hiring event staff