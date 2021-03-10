Enjoy a few days in the 70s, before rain moves in again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the spring-like temperatures for now. Spring rain arrives by this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Gusty winds and dry air will combine for an elevated fire danger Wednesday. (WVLT)

This morning is mostly clear, with temperatures cooling to the 30s for most.

We have a bit more sunshine today, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures continue to creep up, with a high today around 72 degrees. The humidity is still low, and winds are still kicking up at times. This can make a fire spread, so burning outside isn’t a great idea with these weather conditions.

Tonight will become mostly clear, and the wind backs off a bit, with a Southwesterly wind up to 10 mph. The low will be around 46 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll keep the clouds passing through, the winds kicking up, and highs in the 70s for Thursday! There’s a small increase in humidity Thursday, but this leads to spotty rain chances Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Friday then comes with rain along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. The batch of on and off rain looks to drop through the rest of our area late Friday, with a high around 72 degrees.

Rain chances take a bit of a break Saturday afternoon through Sunday, with only spotty chances, and temperatures back in the mid 60s. Sunday looks to be closer to 70, but cloudy with spotty rain chances.

The same system will spin rain back into our area by Monday. We’re keeping an eye on the arrival time, with some heavier rain and storms possible.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

