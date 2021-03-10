Harriman police responding to incident at Harriman High School
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Harriman dispatch confirmed Wednesday, officers are responding to an incident at Harriman High School.
According to dispatch, the Harriman Police Department responded to a call around 1:45 p.m.
No information has been released regarding the incident.
