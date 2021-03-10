Historic Kentucky bridge destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - A historic Kentucky bridge was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the Mt. Zion bridge caught fire around 11:30 p.m.

The historic landmark was built in 1871 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, WAVE reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.

