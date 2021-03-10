Advertisement

Historic Kentucky bridge destroyed by fire

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at...
Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - A historic Kentucky bridge was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the Mt. Zion bridge caught fire around 11:30 p.m.

The historic landmark was built in 1871 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, WAVE reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before...
Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

Courtesy: Harriman Police Department / Facebook
Harriman police responding to incident at Harriman High School
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)
Darius Rucker named ‘Southerner of the Year’
Tenn. officials containing wildfire in Fentress Co.
Fentress County wildfire nearly 35% contained