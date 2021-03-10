KCHD urges everyone to remember the Five Core Actions ahead of Spring Break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department issued a reminder to residents ahead of Spring Break.

KCHD advises people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing whether they plan to travel or not.

In the past, after holidays that are commonly filled with travel, KCHD said cases have increased across the community.

“Strong vaccination efforts coupled with a lower volume of COVID-19 cases in our community are certainly things to be optimistic about, but we can’t let our guard down and erase the progress we’ve made,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “In the same way a marathon runner doesn’t quit before reaching the finish line, we shouldn’t stop practicing the tried and true measures that help keep our community healthy.”

KCHD officials said although the CDC released guidance stating that vaccinated people may gather indoors with each other without wearing a mask, they still recommend masks be worn in public, regardless of vaccination status.

More than 116,000 vaccinations have been reported across Knox County. The county leads the big four metro counties in percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.