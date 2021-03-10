Advertisement

Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars

‘Things are sounding really good here’
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back wind sounds from Mars.

“Things are sounding really good here,” the rover’s Twitter account said. “Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled.”

Perseverance is roaming Mars, searching for signs of ancient life.

It has already sent back hundreds of photos since landing on the red planet’s surface less than a month ago.

During its two-year mission, Perseverance will also collect samples that will eventually be sent back to earth for analysis.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before...
Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Biden announces US plans to buy additional Johnson & Johnson doses
FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, a security camera is shown on the second floor of a...
Security camera hack exposes hospitals, workplaces, schools
LEFT: Suspect, John Westbrook. MIDDLE: Missing teen Daphne. RIGHT: Missing teen Daphne and one...
TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing Chattanooga teen
The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months