Litter patrol inspires others in Morristown

Young man volunteers daily to make a difference
By Anne Brock
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -Keeping the streets clean is important to Andrew Frary. So, he volunteers every day to pick up trash.

“I don’t want a messy neighborhood. People don’t like it when it’s messy,” said Frary. He carries supplies in his utility cart, an upgrade from his previous golf cart that transports him. He doesn’t just find things that need to go in the garbage or recycling bin.

Mom and Dad, Lynne and Tony Frary, said their son has also found items that people may have been missing from their local school or elsewhere. “If he finds kids’ t-shirts,” said Lynne, “instead of bringing them home or ignoring them, he’ll put them on their door.”

Tony says one day his son discovered lost credit cards strewn in the road. “So we gathered them up, and he loves the police officers. So it was a big thing to bring them to the police station and we handed them to the officers.”

Frary prefers to be out keeping order in the neighborhood, rather than sitting at home with his parents. He does also enjoy martial arts at Hidden Treasures Academy. Founder Tracy Lewis said she is proud of all Andrew accomplishes, “Because he wants to make a difference where he is and we think that that’s important.” The school teaches life skills and offers job training for adults with special needs in the Morristown area.

Hidden Treasures hires job coaches like Randy Cameron to accompany young people like Andrew, who has a part-time job working for Weigel’s. Cameron said of Andrew, “He just really excels now that we’re working together. He’s just an awesome kid, just loving and just awesome!”

Weigel’s Assistant Manager Della Williams said, “He’s an excellent worker! We all love him here. He’s very reliable.” Andrew stocks items like cups for the store and completes cleaning tasks.

While Andrew is proud of his job at Weigel’s and enjoys school activities, he maintains a strong passion and sense of purpose for keeping his neighborhood clean. Sometimes he even reminds others to pick up their trash. “It’s just not right to litter,” said Andrew. “I don’t know why people do it. You want to have a clean neighborhood.”

