Maryville man charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Maryville man has been charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Jeffery Lynn Nugent Sr. has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor on Tuesday, March 9.

BCSO investigators say they received information through the ICAC Task Force a few weeks ago that led them to investigate Nugent. According to BCSO on March 4, investigators executed a search warrant at Nugent’s property located on U.S. Highway 411 South and on Choto Road.

Nugent was taken into custody on March 4 and served with one warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released the same day on a $65,000 bond.

Investigators found a total of 16 images of child pornography on electronic devices owned by Nugent.

On Monday, March 8, BCSO investigators rearrested Nugent on new charges. Information obtained by BCSO determined that Nugent also destroyed multiple electronic devices prior to his second arrest leading to the charge of tampering with evidence.

Nugent is facing bonds totaling $1.7 million pending a hearing in Blount Co. General Sessions Court March 10 at 1:30 p.m.

