MTSU students accused of stealing $114,000 from university

The students have been indicted in stealing $114,000 from MTSU.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two students at the Middle Tennessee State University have been indicted in stealing $114,000 from the university.

An investigation conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that the students, Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman, stole a total of $114,145 from the university between Nov. 2017 and Nov. 2020.

Officials say the students’ primary scheme was to submit false and fabricated invoices to misappropriate Student Activity Fee money.

Gure and Osman were presidents of MTSU’s Somali Students Association and submitted at least 85 false invoices to MTSU while in office. The invoices totaled $82,200 of Student Activity Fee funds.

According to a release, many of the invoices were for payments to non-existent vendors. The Somali Students Association also received $3,000 in reimbursement payments from the Tina Stewart Campus Nonviolence Fund.

Officials say, the total stolen amount also includes $28,945 that was misappropriated by Mohamed Gure in 2017 and 2018 while serving as a board member for the Muslim Students Association.

Gure submitted 28 fabricated or falsified invoices for expenditures that the MSA never incurred.

On March 9, the Rutherford Co. Grand Jury indicted Mohamed Gure on one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000, 30 counts of forgery and two counts of criminal simulation. Mohamed Osman has been indicted on one count of theft over $60,000, 28 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation.

“MTSU should ensure its Student Organizations and Service Office carefully reviews supporting documentation before reimbursing student organizations,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Our investigators also noted several instances in which MTSU officials were not following their own guidance when processing reimbursements.”

