Advertisement

New COVID-19 cluster identified at UT sorority house

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new COVID-19 cluster has been identified at a sorority house on the University of Tennessee campus.

University officials said the cluster has been identified at the Alpha Delta Pi house involving one positive COVID-19 case and 23 close contacts due to living arrangements.

The cluster at the Alpha Delta Pi house is one of 10 clusters identified in sorority houses this semester.

Officials thanked the sorority for being cooperative in working to contain the cluster.

UT said the cluster is not related to the retreat cluster reported on Tuesday that resulted in seven positive cases and 75 close contacts.

Once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available, UT said it will be offered to students.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation
Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before...
Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee
The University of Tennessee campus
UT identifies new COVID-19 cluster, 75 people linked to community retreat
Officials said the casket was unused and empty.
Empty casket found floating down Cumberland River in Middle Tenn.

Latest News

Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: Active cases continue to decrease
Chilhowee Park / Source: WVLT News
Drive-In at the Midway returning with free movie screenings
Fall in Sevierville
Sevierville named one of the most ‘wanderlusted’ destinations by Airbnb
More than 116,000 vaccinations have been reported across Knox County. The county leads the big...
KCHD urges everyone to remember the Five Core Actions ahead of Spring Break
Cheese lovers rejoice! Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite