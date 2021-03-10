New COVID-19 cluster identified at UT sorority house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new COVID-19 cluster has been identified at a sorority house on the University of Tennessee campus.

University officials said the cluster has been identified at the Alpha Delta Pi house involving one positive COVID-19 case and 23 close contacts due to living arrangements.

The cluster at the Alpha Delta Pi house is one of 10 clusters identified in sorority houses this semester.

Officials thanked the sorority for being cooperative in working to contain the cluster.

UT said the cluster is not related to the retreat cluster reported on Tuesday that resulted in seven positive cases and 75 close contacts.

Once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available, UT said it will be offered to students.

