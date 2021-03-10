Advertisement

Police say suspect in Lexington murder already in jail

William Parker Brown, 52.
William Parker Brown, 52.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is now facing charges in connection with the death of a woman in Lexington.

On Monday, police say they served 52-year-old William Parker Brown on a warrant for the murder of 62-year-old Ava Creech,

Police found Creech’s body inside her apartment on Victoria Way in October 2020. They say she was dead for some time and it took the coroner’s office a few days to identify her.

Creech was reported missing in September 2020.

Police said at the time it appeared Creech may have known her attacker.

Police say Brown had previously been arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with this case. He has been in the Fayette County Detention Center since October 2020.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before...
Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation
Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old Austin East student
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

Cheese lovers rejoice! Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite
COVID19 vaccine
Tennesseans living with pregnant women are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
TN Dept. of Agriculture temporarily suspends burn permits due to strong winds
Knoxville police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old Austin East student