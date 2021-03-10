Several Maryville homes evacuated due to gas leak
It could be until 8 p.m. when repairs are complete.
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Several Maryville homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday.
According to the Maryville Police Department, crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Grandview Drive and Tuckaleechee Pike.
MPD says Atmos Energy is on scene advising it could be until 8 p.m. when repairs are complete.
Detour signs are in place and officers are on scene to help with traffic.
