Several Maryville homes evacuated due to gas leak

It could be until 8 p.m. when repairs are complete.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Several Maryville homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday.

According to the Maryville Police Department, crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Grandview Drive and Tuckaleechee Pike.

MPD says Atmos Energy is on scene advising it could be until 8 p.m. when repairs are complete.

Detour signs are in place and officers are on scene to help with traffic.

