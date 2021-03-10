Several Maryville homes evacuated due to gas leak

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Several Maryville homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday.

According to the Maryville Police Department, crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Grandview Drive and Tuckaleechee Pike.

MPD says Atmos Energy is on scene advising it could be until 8 p.m. when repairs are complete.

Detour signs are in place and officers are on scene to help with traffic.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.