Sevierville named one of the most ‘wanderlusted’ destinations by Airbnb

Fall in Sevierville
Fall in Sevierville(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you taken a trip to Sevierville recently? According to Airbnb, Sevierville has been named as one of the most ‘wanderlusted’ destinations.

Airbnb says more than half of the people who had Sevierville at the top of their wanderlust list were most likely to seek out its signature unique landscapes when visiting.

Airbnb’s other top “wanderlusted” destinations include:

  • Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Sevierville, Tennessee, United States
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Atlanta, Georgia, United States
  • Paris, France
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Bali, Indonesia
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • London, United Kingdom

Airbnb recommended some unique landscapes to see while visiting Sevierville:

  • Start your morning with Host Audrey and goats Tom Hanks and Wilson who will show you around the 18-acre farm they call home in the Eastern Tennessee mountain range.
  • Daydream while saving the Cliffside Hideaway and Elegantly Designed Cabin for a later trip. Especially for those in the two-thirds of Americans who ranked cabins as their number one unique lodging type.

