State bound Bulldogs sport a sibling connection

Bearden Boys, Girls share success as well as a brother and sister tandem
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tournament time also means family time this post season at Bearden High School.

A brother and sister tandem are helping their respective Bulldog squads try and win the seasons ultimate prize, a state championship.

“The parents are gonna be going up and down the interstate but that’s probably a good problem to have, but that gives you added focus to cheer on your siblings and root for each other,” says girls head coach Justin Underwood.

As excited as anyone are the Bulldogs’ brother and sister tandem of Avery Treadwell and big brother Hayden. Avery says, ”I think it’s really exciting that my brother and I are doing well at the same time.”

Hayden Treadwell adds, ”We’ve both been trying our hardest for as long as we can It’s really cool to see both the boys and girls team’s get this far.”

”When we were kids we played against each other and we still kind of do now and we’ve been kind of competitive cause that’s the brother and sister thing,” says Avery.

The Dawgs are barking loud and proud about heading to state and why not, the two teams are a combined (60-4) heading to Cookeville and the state championships. Boys coach Jeremy Parrott says the kids are doing a great job of upholding that Bearden basketball tradition, ”We’ve got a good program and a rich tradition on the boys sid and the girls are no different, coach Underwood does a fantastic job.”

Coach Underwood adds, ”There’s a tradition of excellence here at this school and that goes back for decades for both programs to be playing their best ball this late in March, that’s what you want as a coach.”

Congrats to Avery, Hayden and all the Bulldogs heading to state. By the way joining the Bearden girls aren’t the only area playing at Tennessee Tech. Grainger gets things started Wednesday night. Bearden, Maryville and Northview Academy will see their first bit of action on Thursday.

You’ll be able to see Saturday’s Title games on MyVLT.

