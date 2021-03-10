Advertisement

State Rep. Eddie Mannis passes first bill

Rep. Mannis passed his first bill Monday as a member of the Tennessee General Assembly and the House Republican Caucus.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -State Republican Eddie Mannis, R-Knoxville, passed his first bill Monday, March 8.

Mannis represents House District 18, which includes part of Knox County.

According to a release, House Bill 84 passed unanimously in the House chamber with 94 votes.

House Bill 84 tolls the statute of limitations for collection of taxes upon the imposition of a bankruptcy stay or upon the filing of a probate, receivership, or assignment for benefit of creditors proceeding and permits statute of limitations to begin running 30 days after the stay is lifted or the proceeding prohibiting collection ends.

“I was honored to carry this legislation on behalf of our House leadership and Gov. Bill Lee,” Mannis said. “I applaud my colleagues in the General Assembly for their overwhelming support of this bill, and I look forward to passing more legislation on behalf of District 18.”

For more information on House 84 visit the website here.

