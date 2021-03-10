Tenn. officials containing 1,000-acre wildfire in Fentress County
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee officials are actively containing a 1,000-acre wildfire in Fentress County Tuesday night.
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture a 1,000-acre wildfire was reported in Fentress County Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the wildfire is in a remote area near Gouldstown Road.
The fire is 10% contained.
