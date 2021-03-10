Tenn. officials containing 1,000-acre wildfire in Fentress County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee officials are actively containing a 1,000-acre wildfire in Fentress County Tuesday night.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture a 1,000-acre wildfire was reported in Fentress County Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the wildfire is in a remote area near Gouldstown Road.

The fire is 10% contained.

