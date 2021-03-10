Tennessee vs. Austin Peay softball game cancelled
Wednesday game canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Austin Peay program
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee softball home game against Austin Peay, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Austin Peay program.
Tennessee will not seek another midweek opponent and will begin preparations to host LSU at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium March 12-14. The series against the Tigers begins with a 6 p.m. ET first pitch on Friday.
Single-game ticket purchasers will be refunded. For season-ticket holders, in-season schedule adjustments were factored into this year’s season-ticket cost. Please call the ticket office with any questions at (865) 656-1200.
