Tennessee vs. Austin Peay softball game cancelled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee softball home game against Austin Peay, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Austin Peay program.

Tennessee will not seek another midweek opponent and will begin preparations to host LSU at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium March 12-14. The series against the Tigers begins with a 6 p.m. ET first pitch on Friday.

Single-game ticket purchasers will be refunded. For season-ticket holders, in-season schedule adjustments were factored into this year’s season-ticket cost. Please call the ticket office with any questions at (865) 656-1200.

