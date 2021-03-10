Advertisement

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay softball game cancelled

Wednesday game canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Austin Peay program
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee softball home game against Austin Peay, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Austin Peay program.

Tennessee will not seek another midweek opponent and will begin preparations to host LSU at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium March 12-14. The series against the Tigers begins with a 6 p.m. ET first pitch on Friday.

Single-game ticket purchasers will be refunded. For season-ticket holders, in-season schedule adjustments were factored into this year’s season-ticket cost. Please call the ticket office with any questions at (865) 656-1200.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Car crashes into Knoxville bank.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into Knoxville bank
Dogs accused of attacking woman
Woman hospitalized after Knoxville dog attack
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine filling a needle for administering the vaccine. Feb. 17, 2021
Tennessee vaccine eligibility expands beginning Monday
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation

Latest News

Tenn. Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Campbell County
Spring temperatures will lead to spring rain by the weekend.
Late week warm-up, weekend showers ahead
Bearden basketball
State bound Bulldogs sport a sibling connection
What if every neighborhood had a litter patrol like this one in Morristown?
Litter patrol inspires others in Morristown