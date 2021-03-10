Three shots of rain move in after one last sunny day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Depending on where you call home, we have one, possibly two more great days of weather. Lighter rain is here Saturday, with the first rain system in a while overhead.

More showers and occasional thunderstorms are back Monday/Tuesday and then again Wednesday/Thursday of next week. All the while, we’ll keep above average temperatures in play.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Well, for tonight, it’s just more of the same. There’s haze, lots of cedar pollen, but low humidity and no bugs to speak of! We’ll be in the 60s until about 8 o’clock at least in the Valley.

As you wake up Thursday, it’s exceptionally mild for early-to-mid March. Most are in the low-to-mid 40s and frost is nowhere to be found. The southerly wind cranks up fairly early, with gusts at 20-30 mph much of the day on the Plateau. That not only worsens the risk that any small wildfire could spread but it also dislodges a lot of the tree pollen!

Over the last few days, all locally (WVLT)

We have a blend of clouds and diffused sun Thursday but the breeze is the key to warming. It’ll be one of the warmest days all year!

While a few rain showers are here Friday, they’re mainly confined to our Southeastern Kentucky counties. Most stay dry until late Friday night or Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers are fairly numerous but generally light on Saturday. While it will be slightly cooler, it’s still not a bad day. This system departs early Sunday but there’s very little sunshine to spread around.

The second rain ‘system’ of the week is here Monday and Tuesday. This one cold bring some stronger storms, since this is a classic Midwest storm track.

Rain is here for a third round next Wednesday into Thursday.

Unless we get some widespread thunder, it actually doesn’t appear to be too heavy. Plus, that alleviates brush fire risk and eases allergens.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.