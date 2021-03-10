Advertisement

TN Dept. of Agriculture says no burn permits issued Wednesday due to strong winds

(KJCT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced burn permits will not be issued across most of the state Wednesday.

According to officials, the decision was made due to forecasted sustained and gusty winds, low humidity and already dry leaves and grasses.

Individuals are advised to plan to burn their yard debris another day.

As an alternative to burning, the Department of Agriculture suggests composting or using a chipper for tree branches, trunks and brush. They also suggest having the debris collected and hauled away.

The Tennessee Department of Forestry issued a high-risk fire warning for East Tennessee on Monday due to dry conditions across the region. On Tuesday a 1,000-acre wildfire was reported in Fentress County.

