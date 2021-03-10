Advertisement

USGS confirms 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Maryville

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook Maryville...
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook Maryville Wednesday morning.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook Maryville Wednesday morning.

According to an intensity comparison scale by the USGS, earthquakes that register as less than a 3.0 are classified as a level I. That means it is “Not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.”

Knoxville and surrounding areas do not sit on a traditional plate boundary, what we often think of as causing tremors. Instead, we sit along the East Tennessee Seismic Zone. Most local earthquakes are ‘weaker,’ but some people will still feel the ground shaking if the magnitude is 2.5 or higher.

You may hear sounds with earthquakes. According to the USGS, many people report hearing loud “booms” along with seismic activity.

“No one knows for sure, but scientists speculate that these “booms” are probably small shallow earthquakes that are too small to be recorded, but large enough to be felt by people nearby,” USGS says.

To learn more facts about earthquakes, go here.

If you felt the earthquake the USGS wants to know. Visit their website to report your experience.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation
Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before...
Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee
The University of Tennessee campus
UT identifies new COVID-19 cluster, 75 people linked to community retreat
Officials said the casket was unused and empty.
Empty casket found floating down Cumberland River in Middle Tenn.

Latest News

Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: Active cases continue to decrease
Chilhowee Park / Source: WVLT News
Drive-In at the Midway returning with free movie screenings
Fall in Sevierville
Sevierville named one of the most ‘wanderlusted’ destinations by Airbnb
More than 116,000 vaccinations have been reported across Knox County. The county leads the big...
KCHD urges everyone to remember the Five Core Actions ahead of Spring Break
Cheese lovers rejoice! Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite