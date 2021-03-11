Advertisement

1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.
Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One of three surviving members in Arizona of the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen has died.

The Archer-Ragsdale Chapter Tuskegee Airmen confirmed that Robert Ashby died Friday at his home in Sun City. He was 95.

Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force.

He went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for aviation training in 1944 and later served in all-Black units.

Lt. Col. Ashby retired in 1965 and went on to be an airline pilot and flight instructor.

Ashby is believed to be the first Black pilot with a major airline to reach mandatory retirement age.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the...
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Tennessee permitless carry bill continues to advance
Woman sentenced for selling nonsterile, fake medical mesh
Bridgestone
Tire company Bridgestone offers employees $100 to vaccinate
Police charged Leckemby with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County...
Woman accused of child neglect after 4-year-old found unattended at East Tenn. hotel