13-year-old Knoxville student shares heartfelt poem about recent shootings

Killing Our Kind
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old student at Gresham Middle School wrote an emotional poem to share her feelings amid the community violence and recent shooting deaths of four Austin-East students.

Sherry Bailey said her granddaughter, Jordan, wrote the poem to describe her feelings about what is going on in the community. Bailey said the students at her granddaughter’s school “share their feelings each and every day about what is going on.”

“I just hope one day we can all find peace and comfort with each other no matter where you come from or what your race may be, we are all God’s children and deserve to be treated equally,” Bailey said.

Read the teen’s full poem below:

Killing Our Kind

The mask we all wear

Invisible but its there

The stories we all have

But some we don’t want to share

Emotions that are hidden

The stories are forbidden

The hurt deep inside is too easy for us to hide

Some might call it shy

But I just want to run away and cry

Cry out for all the hurt

Cry out for all the pain

We are all people, but we are not looked at all the same

My kind is labeled as “ghetto”

My kind is labeled as “thugs”

But deep down inside we all just need a hug

To know that we are needed

Because we are all the SAME

No human being deserves to go through all this pain

Under our mask is something you don’t see

People say we’re all treated equally, but I disagree

They are killing my kind

I pray the next one isn’t me!

