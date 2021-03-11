13-year-old Knoxville student shares heartfelt poem about recent shootings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 13-year-old student at Gresham Middle School wrote an emotional poem to share her feelings amid the community violence and recent shooting deaths of four Austin-East students.
Sherry Bailey said her granddaughter, Jordan, wrote the poem to describe her feelings about what is going on in the community. Bailey said the students at her granddaughter’s school “share their feelings each and every day about what is going on.”
“I just hope one day we can all find peace and comfort with each other no matter where you come from or what your race may be, we are all God’s children and deserve to be treated equally,” Bailey said.
Read the teen’s full poem below:
Killing Our Kind
The mask we all wear
Invisible but its there
The stories we all have
But some we don’t want to share
Emotions that are hidden
The stories are forbidden
The hurt deep inside is too easy for us to hide
Some might call it shy
But I just want to run away and cry
Cry out for all the hurt
Cry out for all the pain
We are all people, but we are not looked at all the same
My kind is labeled as “ghetto”
My kind is labeled as “thugs”
But deep down inside we all just need a hug
To know that we are needed
Because we are all the SAME
No human being deserves to go through all this pain
Under our mask is something you don’t see
People say we’re all treated equally, but I disagree
They are killing my kind
I pray the next one isn’t me!
