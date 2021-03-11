Advertisement

American Airlines cancels layoffs for 13,000 workers

More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.
More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.(Source: American Airlines, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines called off employee furloughs with the passage and signing of the $1.9 trillion relief bill this week.

The Hill reports more than 13,000 company workers were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.

The airline’s CEO Doug Parker says those notices can be torn up after the passage of the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.

It includes $15 billion for airlines and extends the payroll support program through September.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Austin East
Three Knox Co. Schools move to virtual learning
Seven other doctors, a nurse and two men from Kentucky were also charged in the case.
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Visitors can return to the outdoors for the 2021 camping season on Monday, March 15.
TVA campgrounds open for 2021 season
Killing Our Kind
13-year-old Knoxville student shares heartfelt poem about recent shootings
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo groping allegation reported to police