Barnes talks Tourney preps during age of Covid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rick Barnes and his Tennessee basketball Vols are in Nashville preparing for their Friday quarterfinal round game at the 2021 men’s SEC Basketball Tournament. Following the postponement of last years event at Bridgestone Arena due to the coronavirus, the Vols and other league teams welcome the opportunity to play. However, it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come without a great deal of diligent work by the SEC and it’s member institutions.

Coach Barnes answered a couple questions prior to leaving for the Music City about the precautions his Volunteers have taken:

On reflecting on the day the SEC tournament was cancelled last year due to COVID-19:”It’s coming up on almost a year to the day. When we were walking into the arena and getting ready, I remember in the middle of an interview they came up and said the game had been canceled. The whole thing was surreal leading up to that, because it goes back to what happened in an NBA game where one of the referees tested positive. From that time on, I think that’s when a lot of people started asking are we safe, can we do this, should we be doing this? Then, games started being canceled. The most surreal part of it is we’re here a year later. In some ways it’s like it’s been forever. I think it’s been a long, trying year for everybody. Now that we’re here, you’re like has it really been a year? I know the players have enjoyed it as much as they possibly can—the fact that they got to do what they love doing. I think they would tell you that it’s been harder on them than any other time in their basketball careers. When you saw that games were being canceled, it was in your mind; are we going to get to play? There’s so many of those little things that went on in your mind when you were preparing. We all know that we’re not out of the woods.”

On if he thinks COVID fatigue has affected his players:”I do, I don’t think there’s any question. I’ve seen it, and I’ve talked to a number of coaches around the country to find out how they’ve dealt with stuff, and I don’t think there’s any question that it’s not only affected our players, but other players as well.”

On how important it is to have all the league teams in Nashville this weekend playing basketball, given what happened last year:”I think it’s really important, I do. I think it’s been great for our student-athletes to have a season, even though some are different than others. Again, I’ll go back and tell you, over Christmas when we talked about—and the first time I’ve been in charge of making decisions about people going home for Christmas, this is the first time we’ve never done that. Before I did it, I talked to some parents, and certainly wanted to hear their opinion. Coaches talked to parents, and one thing with family’s said is, ‘We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize our sons with playing the game they love.’ So, if they had to come there, they’d come there. Whatever it is, we want to do that, because we know how much this game means to them, and we want to see them doing what they love. So, I think that tells you how much it means, not only to our players and players around the country, but parents see it, and they know this is what their kids love to do and the fact that we’ve been able to get it in. You go back to where it started with football or baseball, you knew there was going to be stoppages. And when you think about it, the majority of teams have been able to get 20-plus games in, which I think anyone involved with the NCAA and the tournament would say if they can get 20-to-22 games in, as a majority, we’ll be able to put together a really good postseason tournament. We’ve gotten to that point to where people know that you can see the excitement when you watch these mid-level teams that have are one-bid conferences that win, and the excitement, whether it’s the fans or not, it’s neat watching players doing the snow angel with the confetti. So, if you don’t think it means a lot, all you have to do is watch that, and know what it means to players.”

On how healthy the team is:”Everything has gone well up to this point but you look around and see what happened at Kansas who lost two guys to screening. To sit here and say that I’m not concerned would be a lie because every morning you’re just waiting for that test to come back and be negative.”

