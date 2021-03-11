Burger King under fire after International Women’s Day message that ‘women belong in the kitchen’

(WVLT) - Burger King received criticism online Monday after a tweet posted on International Women’s Day.

The fast-food chain’s UK division sparked an outcry with a post about a scholarship fund for female chefs with the message that “women belong in the kitchen.”

The controversial tweet was followed up with a post that stated, “If they want to, of course. Yet only 20 percent of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.”

The message was promoting the Burger King H.E.R. (Helping Equalize Restaurants) Scholarship, which, “has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to support female team members in achieving their educational goals.”

The tweets have since been deleted. On Monday afternoon, Burger King issued an apology and said that it, “got our initial tweet wrong.”

“We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time,” Burger King UK tweeted.

The company said it chose to delete its tweet after the apology because it doesn’t, “want to leave the space open for that.”

We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Burger King also issued the following statement:

“Our tweet in the UK today was designed to draw attention to the fact that only a small percentage of chefs and head chefs are women. It was our mistake to not include the full explanation in our initial tweet and have adjusted our activity moving forward because we’re sure that when people read the entirety of our commitment, they will share our belief in this important opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.