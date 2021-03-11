Community holds candlelight vigil in memory of fourth Austin-East High School student killed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members held a candlelight vigil ceremony Wednesday night in memory of 15-year-old Jamarion “Dada” Gillette, a teen who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

The vigil was held at 6 p.m. at 2437 Selma Avenue Wednesday.

Friends, family and community members who knew Dada came together to share memories of their loved one. Family members invited everyone to attend, asking that people respect the privacy of the family during the event.

Dada is the fourth Austin-East High School student killed due to gun violence in the past several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.