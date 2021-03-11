Advertisement

Community holds candlelight vigil in memory of fourth Austin-East High School student killed

Dada is the fourth Austin-East High School student killed due to gun violence in the past...
Dada is the fourth Austin-East High School student killed due to gun violence in the past several weeks.(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members held a candlelight vigil ceremony Wednesday night in memory of 15-year-old Jamarion “Dada” Gillette, a teen who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

The vigil was held at 6 p.m. at 2437 Selma Avenue Wednesday.

Friends, family and community members who knew Dada came together to share memories of their loved one. Family members invited everyone to attend, asking that people respect the privacy of the family during the event.

Dada is the fourth Austin-East High School student killed due to gun violence in the past several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Security guard struck by vehicle following shooting incident at UT Medical Center
Jamarion Gillette
15-year-old Austin East student killed in overnight shooting reported missing in October
Thompson was placed on administrative leave by the City of Oak Ridge Police Department before...
Oak Ridge officer arrested after alleged assault incident involving juvenile detainee
Catherine "Catt" Dees
Missing Blount Co. woman found safe
Joint human trafficking operation results in arrests
5 men arrested following West Tenn. human trafficking operation

Latest News

From Christina Stout Bonar
Three shots of rain move in after one last sunny day
Gas leak
Several Maryville homes evacuated due to gas leak
KPD: Crime and Drug Hotline “experienced a brief outage” amid request for people to come forward in murder of Austin-East student
Pollen plumes lessen after rain this week
Pollen plumes lessen after rain this week